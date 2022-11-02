AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
Kenya shilling edges down due to increased importer demand

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 01:19pm
NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling inched down on Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time low, due to increased importer demand especially from oil retailing and manufacturing companies, traders said.

At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 121.35/55 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing rate of 121.25/45.

Kenyan shilling flat; dollar demand from oil sector set to weigh

In early trade, the shilling touched a new record low of 121.45/65 before recouping some losses, according to Refinitiv data.

Kenya's shilling

