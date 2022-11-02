Bangladesh set revised 151 in 16 overs to beat India after rain

ADELAIDE: Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs to beat India in the T20 World Cup Wednesday after rain stopped play in Adelaide.

Bangladesh were 66-0 from seven overs chasing India’s 184-6, with Liton Das 59 not out, when the players were forced off for about 50 minutes, losing four overs of play.

India’s Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

The revised target left Bangladesh needing 85 more off nine overs to upset India and potentially leaving one of the pre-tournament favourites struggling to qualify for the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history with an unbeaten 64 in India’s innings, after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.

