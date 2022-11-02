Yuan gains as dollar pulls back ahead of Fed decision

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched higher on Wednesday, reflecting broad dollar weakness in global markets ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day that should also give clues on its future policy path.

The yuan was also supported by a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing and remarks by China’s central bank governor.

Short-term volatility in the yuan picked up ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement (1800 GMT) as its tightening trajectory could affect currencies globally.

Markets widely expect the Fed to deliver a fourth straight hike of 75 basis points (bps) this month, but investors will be looking for any signals that it may be considering slowing the pace of rate hikes in the future.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.2197 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.16% weaker than the previous fix 7.2081.

However, Wednesday’s official guidance, the weakest since Jan. 24, 2008, was not as soft as market had projected. And it was 147 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate of 7.2344.

Markets closely monitor the daily midpoint fixing to try to gauge the official stance on FX policy, said a trader at a foreign bank.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2839 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2720 at midday, 90 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Currency traders attributed the slight strength in the spot yuan to a weaker dollar.

“The yuan is likely to track the Fed decision and Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell’s speech in the short run,” said a second trader at a foreign bank.

Separately, PBOC Governor Yi Gang told a conference in Hong Kong that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country’s crisis-stricken property market.

Yi’s remarks were the latest reiteration of a stable currency, with many participants viewing it as the latest attempt to prop up the Chinese currency, which has fallen 12.6% to the dollar so far this year and looks set for the biggest annual drop since 1994.

“Thus far, there has been quite a number of warnings from officials not to bet against the yuan and that could be keeping the yuan bears leashed, but any signs of reopening or easing of COVID-zero could be a significant boost to the yuan,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 111.257 from the previous close of 111.481, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2862 per dollar.