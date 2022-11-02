Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march on Wednesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan told his supporters to "stand up for their rights".

The PTI resumed its sixth day of the long march, aiming to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.

Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

'Stand up for your rights'

Addressing his supporters, the PTI chairman urged them to stand up for their rights to get justice, adding that justice is given out only in human society.

"I tell you all that it’s better to die than becoming slaves,” Imran added.

The former PM further said that Pakistan's biggest issue was that corrupt leaders get to the top without any accountability, adding that "only small crooks will be caught and the rich will go scot-free”.

Haqeeqi march resumes after Imran Khan reaches container

Following Imran's arrival, the PTI kicked off its sixth day of the march.

'PTI will keep changing Islamabad arrival plan'

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the party will keep changing its plan to reach Islamabad to baffle the government. He further said that they could give dates for reaching Rawalpindi and Islamabad one day and change them the next.

Police prepared to ensure law, order

Islamabad police said that it was always prepared to maintain law and order and that the force was performing its duties according to law and Constitution.

It further said that an entity entrusted with ensuring peace would not take part in anything illegal.

March to resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema took to Twitter and wrote that the long march to Islamabad will resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am.

"Due to public enthusiasm, the speed of the long march is slow, but we are trying to reach Jhelum by Sunday," Cheema said.

Caravans from all over Pakistan to reach Islamabad on Nov 11

PTI's Asad Umar said that the march will reach Rawalpindi by November 10.

"On November 11, caravans from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal says elections to be held on Oct 13

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections would be held next year on October 13. He was replying to a tweet by PTI's Pervez Khattak who said, "Why so much propaganda about the next Army chief. Our long march is for free & fair elections & we need a date. That’s all."