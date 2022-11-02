As long march continues, PTI looks to reach capital on Nov 11

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march on Wednesday, aiming to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.

“Pakistanis, this system cannot continue. We will have to change it. When it is asked who will save Pakistan, Imran Khan isn’t the answer. It is you who will save Pakistan and set it free," PTI Chairman Imran Khan told his supporters on Tuesday.

Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

“Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back, I will beat you in your own constituency,” he said.

Haqeeqi march resumes after Imran Khan reaches container

Following Imran's arrival, the PTI kicked off its sixth day of the march.

'PTI will keep changing Islamabad arrival plan'

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the party will keep changing its plan to reach Islamabad to baffle the government. He further said that they could give dates for reaching Rawalpindi and Islamabad one day and change them the next.

Police prepared to ensure law, order

Islamabad police said that it was always prepared to maintain law and order and that the force was performing its duties according to law and Constitution.

It further said that an entity entrusted with ensuring peace would not take part in anything illegal.

March to resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema took to Twitter and wrote that the long march to Islamabad will resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am.

"Due to public enthusiasm, the speed of the long march is slow, but we are trying to reach Jhelum by Sunday," Cheema said.

Caravans from all over Pakistan to reach Islamabad on Nov 11

PTI's Asad Umar said that the march will reach Rawalpindi by November 10.

"On November 11, caravans from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Ahsan Iqbal says elections to be held on Oct 13

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that elections would be held next year on October 13. He was replying to a tweet by PTI's Pervez Khattak who said, "Why so much propaganda about the next Army chief. Our long march is for free & fair elections & we need a date. That’s all."