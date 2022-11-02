AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.03%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.32%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.01%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.36%)
TREET 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.62%)
UNITY 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WAVES 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 9.2 (0.22%)
BR30 15,374 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,934 Increased By 125.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,344 Increased By 57.9 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Hovers at 220-221 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 10:50am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated 0.04% in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:25am, the rupee was being quoted at 220.73, a depreciation of Re0.08 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s rupee had registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and settled at 220.65 after an appreciation of Re0.24 or 0.11% in the inter-bank.

The improvement comes after market sentiments improved following Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s meetings with the high-ups of banks and exchange companies.

In a key development, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 26.6% on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.2% in the previous month and 9.2% in October 2021, as per latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its report said that volatility in the PKR-USD parity was witnessed in recent weeks, amid debt obligation over the next twelve months in the backdrop of tough global conditions.

“In particular, effective negotiation with bilateral and multilateral partners, especially post floods will help stabilize the parity,” it said.

Globally, the US dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against six rivals including the euro, sterling and yen - eased 0.14% to 111.33, but still not far below Tuesday’s high of 111.78, which was the strongest level since Oct. 25.

The index has fluctuated widely around the 112 level since its retreat from a two-decade high of 114.78 at the end of September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

This is an intra-day update

forex Oil prices Dollar dollar index Rupee Dollar rate CPI Exchange rate currency rates PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories