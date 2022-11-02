Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated 0.04% in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:25am, the rupee was being quoted at 220.73, a depreciation of Re0.08 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s rupee had registered back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and settled at 220.65 after an appreciation of Re0.24 or 0.11% in the inter-bank.

The improvement comes after market sentiments improved following Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s meetings with the high-ups of banks and exchange companies.

In a key development, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 26.6% on a year-on-year basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.2% in the previous month and 9.2% in October 2021, as per latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its report said that volatility in the PKR-USD parity was witnessed in recent weeks, amid debt obligation over the next twelve months in the backdrop of tough global conditions.

“In particular, effective negotiation with bilateral and multilateral partners, especially post floods will help stabilize the parity,” it said.

Globally, the US dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against six rivals including the euro, sterling and yen - eased 0.14% to 111.33, but still not far below Tuesday’s high of 111.78, which was the strongest level since Oct. 25.

The index has fluctuated widely around the 112 level since its retreat from a two-decade high of 114.78 at the end of September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

This is an intra-day update