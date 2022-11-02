Hong Kong stocks open down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks started Wednesday morning slightly lower after a surge a day earlier that was fuelled by an unverified statement saying China was forming a committee to discuss rolling back some of its painful zero-Covid measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 65.72 points, to 15,389.55.

Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid rumours

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.29 percent, or 8.55 points, to 2,960.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.21 percent, or 4.17 points, to 1,938.19.