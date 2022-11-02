AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
TRG 116.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.64%)
UNITY 20.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
WAVES 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,367 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,918 Increased By 109.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,336 Increased By 49.7 (0.32%)
Hong Kong stocks open down

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2022 10:17am
Photo: REUTERS
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks started Wednesday morning slightly lower after a surge a day earlier that was fuelled by an unverified statement saying China was forming a committee to discuss rolling back some of its painful zero-Covid measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.43 percent, or 65.72 points, to 15,389.55.

Hong Kong stocks surge on China zero-Covid rumours

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.29 percent, or 8.55 points, to 2,960.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.21 percent, or 4.17 points, to 1,938.19.

