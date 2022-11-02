Japan’s Nikkei flat as investors await Fed verdict; Sony shines

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index was trading flat on Wednesday, with traders on the sidelines before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path, although investors scooped up shares of Sony Group on robust outlook.

The Nikkei index held its ground at 27,689.67, as of 0202 GMT, while Sony lifted the broader Topix up 0.26% to 1943.50.

“Investors scooped up stocks with robust earnings, which was reflected in share prices directly,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities at a media briefing.

Shares of Sony surged 8.61% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei and the Topix, after the conglomerate raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 4.5%.

Another heavyweight TDK jumped 5.31% after the sensor maker raised its annual net profit forecast. Investors refrained from placing active bets as they awaited release of the US Fed policy decision later on Wednesday.

Japanese markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

Domestic markets tracked weak overnight finish on Wall Street as US stocks closed lower after data indicated that the labour market remained on solid ground, dimming hopes the Fed might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

Toyota Motor fell for a second session, down 0.27%, after posting a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target. Shares of Kao tanked 8.12% and weighed on the Nikkei as the cosmetics maker reported lower profit for the latest quarter.

Hino Motors fell 0.64% even after Toyota Motor’s truck and bus unit received a 200 billion yen ($1.36 billion) of commitment line from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

