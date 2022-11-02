AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
ANL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 78.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 54.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
GGGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
TPL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
TREET 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WAVES 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,367 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,933 Increased By 124.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,344 Increased By 57.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares gain on mining, energy boost

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 09:15am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by the gains in heavyweight mining and energy sectors on a rebound in commodity prices, a day after the country’s central bank delivered a modest interest rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 0.4% to 7,002.4. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

Wall Street closed down overnight for a second straight session, after positive jobs data dampened hopes the US Federal Reserve would back down from its aggressive rate hike pace. Back in Sydney, miners rose 2.1% after iron ore prices rebounded on Tuesday.

BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto rose between 1% and 1.5%.

Rio Tinto said two key investors in Canada’s Turquoise Hill Resources, which it is trying to acquire, agreed to withhold their votes at a meeting to decide on the $3.3 billion offer.

Energy stocks also rose 1.4%, hitting their highest since January 2020, after oil prices rose on hopes of China reopening from strict COVID-19 curbs. Woodside Energy rose 2.5%, while Santos gained 1.3%.

Australian shares close at 7-week high as RBA sticks with slower hikes

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a nine-year high of 2.85% and revised up its inflation outlook, flagging further tightening ahead.

Financial stocks were last up about 0.4% in choppy trade, with the country’s “Big Four” banks rising between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Local biotech major CSL Ltd announced a deal with Arctus Therapeutics to gain access to the US firm’s mRNA vaccine technology.

The stock was last down 0.03%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4% at 11,271.26 in early trade.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said the country’s financial system was resilient as a whole, but the rising interest rate environment may pose a challenge to some households and businesses.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares gain on mining, energy boost

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Read more stories