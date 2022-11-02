Discos seek increase in tariffs

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought an increase of Rs 2.10 per unit in their tariffs for first quarter (July-September) CFY 2022-23 under QTA mechanism to recover additional Rs 42.6 billion from consumers, sources in CPPA-G told Business Recorder.

This proposed increase will be on account of capacity charges, variable O&M, Use of System Charge (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOF), impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and additional recovery on incremental sales.

Of the total adjustment of Rs 42.634 billion, Discos have sought positive adjustment of Rs 31 billion as capacity charges, positive adjustment of Rs 2.169 billion under variable O&M, Rs 6.341 billion positive adjustment in Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator’s Free (MOF), Rs 7.408 billion on account of Impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and negative adjustment of Rs 4.248 billion of incremental units.

According to Discos petition, Iesco has sought positive adjustment of Rs2.704 billion, Lesco Rs 9.101 billion, Gepco Rs5.337 billion, Fesco Rs6.377 billion, Mepco Rs 10.688 billion, Pesco Rs 2.129 billion, Hesco Rs 450 million, Qesco Rs 3.663 billion, SepcoRs 905 million and Tesco Rs 1.282 billion respectively.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct hearing on the request of Discos on November 15.