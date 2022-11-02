AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Nov 02, 2022
LC clearance limit raised to $100,000

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that previously limit of LCs to be cleared was $50,000 which has now been increased to $100,000.

Announcing the decision through a news channel, finance Minister said that another 1360 LCs would be cleared now whereas 4360 LCs were previously cleared. He said that total 8000 LCs were pending.

He further stated that previously limit of LCs to be cleared was $50,000 which has now been increased to $100,000.

