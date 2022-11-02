LC clearance limit raised to $100,000

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that previously limit of LCs to be cleared was $50,000 which has now been increased to $100,000.

Announcing the decision through a news channel, finance Minister said that another 1360 LCs would be cleared now whereas 4360 LCs were previously cleared. He said that total 8000 LCs were pending.

