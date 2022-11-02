Services of Rafi Zuberi lauded

KARACHI: Shiraz Zuberi, vice president of the Zuberi Association, has said that Rafi-uz-Zaman Zuberi has contributed immensely to literature.

He has made the Zuberi community proud around the world. Rafi-uz-Zaman Zuberi worked tirelessly for the improvement of literature, education and teaching for a long time.

Joint secretary Mumtaz Anas Zuberi, executive members Ahsan Zuberi, Arsalan Zuberi, secretary general KATI Nihal Akhtar and other officials were also present with him on this occasion.

Shiraz Zuberi said Zuberi Association acknowledges the services of Rafi-uz-Zaman Zuberi and hope that Rafi-ul-Zaman Zuberi continues to guide the Zuberi community in the same way based on his vast experience. He prayed that Allah may grant Rafi-uz-Zaman Zuberi a long life so that the young generation can benefit from his efforts.

