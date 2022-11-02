Umar denies backdoor talks with govt, military

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Tuesday denied the impression that the party is engaged in any backdoor talks with the military or the government.

Speaking at a presser, he said that “I can tell you straight up no backdoor talks were, or are being, held with the establishment”.

He did not elaborate any further, but did say once the election date is announced, the party is ready resolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it is in power.

“Whatever is going on in this country as there is a complete whether it’s economy, or politics and you name it…everything has ruined due to corrupt rulers imposed on us through a foreign-backed conspiracy, and the only solution to resolve the issues snap polls,” he maintained.

On Sunday, Khan — while responding to a claim made by the prime minister that his government had snubbed an offer of consensus over the appointment of the new army chief after the ret­irement of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa by the PTI chairman — said he has “talked to and am still talking to” the establishment, before clarifying he didn’t send any offer for dialogue to “shoeshiner” Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharing a new plan for the protest, Umar said their arrival in Islamabad was likely to be delayed beyond November 4. He further said he has submitted an alternate plan to Khan.

He said that neither Imran Khan is against the military nor he had ever spoken against them, adding it’s due to incompetence of the incumbent regime, the director general Inter-Services (ISI) had to address a presser, which is quite unfortunate.

“We don’t want such a government DG ISI had to come forward and address a presser...the imported regime knows it’s going to be wiped out if elections are called,” he added.

He said that the participants of the long march can go anywhere except D-chowk, adding the people are ready for bringing a revolution for real independence as they have been full mobilized.

He said that participation of people in the long march shows is unprecedented as people from all walks of life including women, children, and elderly are participating in the long march and their only demand is snap, and transparent elections the country to rid the country of the plunderers.

He questioned the claims of the government that why it is approaching the courts top stop PTI’s long march if it thinks the number of people is hardly 2000, adding “why the regime is petrified and busy to seal the capital with shipping containers”.

He said that no matter how hard the regime and its collaborators try, they cannot change the minds of the people, as they have decided to change the destiny of the country under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“You’ll see how people will participate in the long march when Khan will enter the capital…there will be a sea of people and it will be enough to wipe the looters and thieves out once forever,” he added.

