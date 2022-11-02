AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 57,195 tonnes of cargo comprising 28,225 tonnes of import cargo and 28,970 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 28,225 comprised 20,740 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,522 tonnes of Chickpeas & 4,963 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 28,970 comprised, 11,149 tonnes of containerized cargo, 471 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,250 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2210 containers comprising of 1497 containers import and 374 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 548 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 295 of 20’s and 51 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 173 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Pvt Sunrise, Seamax Westport and Cape Fulmar have berth at Karachi port.

Around 03 ships namely, SSL Brahmaputra, Diyala and Uranus have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Elaine’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, IVY Alliance, Lisa and Meltemi are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 129,203 tonnes, comprising 110,820 tonnes imports cargo and 18,383 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,860` Containers (1,840 TEUs Imports and 1,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Certified seed availability: Track-and-trace system on the cards

Read more stories