KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 57,195 tonnes of cargo comprising 28,225 tonnes of import cargo and 28,970 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 28,225 comprised 20,740 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,522 tonnes of Chickpeas & 4,963 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 28,970 comprised, 11,149 tonnes of containerized cargo, 471 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,250 tonnes of Clinkers & 3,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2210 containers comprising of 1497 containers import and 374 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 548 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 295 of 20’s and 51 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 173 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Pvt Sunrise, Seamax Westport and Cape Fulmar have berth at Karachi port.

Around 03 ships namely, SSL Brahmaputra, Diyala and Uranus have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Elaine’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, IVY Alliance, Lisa and Meltemi are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 129,203 tonnes, comprising 110,820 tonnes imports cargo and 18,383 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,860` Containers (1,840 TEUs Imports and 1,020 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

