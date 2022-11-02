KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 01, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,808.69 High: 41,833.43 Low: 41,264.66 Net Change: 544.03 Volume (000): 76,754 Value (000): 4,925,860 Makt Cap (000) 1,586,382,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,788.42 NET CH (-) 5.65 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,508.35 NET CH (+) 114.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,219.06 NET CH (+) 29.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,631.08 NET CH (+) 104.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,698.37 NET CH (+) 64.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,356.25 NET CH (+) 181.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-November-2022 ====================================

