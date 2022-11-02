Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 01, 2022).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 01, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,808.69
High: 41,833.43
Low: 41,264.66
Net Change: 544.03
Volume (000): 76,754
Value (000): 4,925,860
Makt Cap (000) 1,586,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,788.42
NET CH (-) 5.65
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,508.35
NET CH (+) 114.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,219.06
NET CH (+) 29.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,631.08
NET CH (+) 104.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,698.37
NET CH (+) 64.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,356.25
NET CH (+) 181.64
------------------------------------
As on: 01-November-2022
====================================
