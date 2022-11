Imran Khan arrives in Gujranwala to resume long march

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its fifth day of the long march after party chairman Imran Khan reached Gujranwala, renewing his call for the announcement of general elections.

Change in long-march route

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the march will begin and end at Gujranwala on Tuesday.

“On November 2, we will begin moving from Pindi Bypass and approach Lakhar from Rahwali,” he said. “On November 3, we intend to reach Gujrat and we will stay at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

Earlier, PTI had planned to reach Islamabad by Sunday but this no longer seems possible, he stressed.

The party has also revisited its plan and it will no longer visit Sialkot because that will delay the arrival in Islamabad.

“The container is moving at a slow pace because the public is on foot,” he said.

Earlier, the PTI chief had ruled out talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“There is no point discussing anything with Shehbaz as he has no power,” Imran said while talking to Aaj News in Gujranwala’s Eminabad on the fourth day of his party's long march. “The establishment has the power.

"Shehbaz does what he is told by [the party chief] Nawaz Sharif," he claimed, adding that "even his [prime minister] party doesn’t take him seriously."

"What can we discuss with him?" he asked.

'General elections to be held on time in accordance with constitution'

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said general elections will be held as per schedule in accordance with the constitution.

In a video statement, she alleged that Imran intends to trigger “chaos and anarchy” in the country.

Aurangzeb further said the PML-N knows how to deal with the long march and Imran will go home before reaching the federal capital.