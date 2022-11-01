PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' during maiden visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart on a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, with “revitalisation of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor)” high on the agenda.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

This would be Prime Minister Shehbaz’s first visit to China since assuming office in April this year and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16 this year.

“My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things,” said PM Shehbaz in a post on his Twitter handle. The PM said that the second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people's lives.

“There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said he was honored to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he said.

The prime minister will meet with President Xi and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the “all-weather strategic cooperation partnership” and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/ agreements in diverse areas.

PM Shehbaz during his talks with the Chinese leadership will also exchange views on the proposed reforms in the UN Security Council on which the two sides have similar views. Both China and Pakistan are among the countries that are against any expansion in permanent members of the Security Council.