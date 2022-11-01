AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.66%)
ANL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
EPCL 52.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.23%)
OGDC 70.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
PRL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.28%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TPL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.36%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
TRG 110.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.18%)
UNITY 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 32 (0.78%)
BR30 15,089 Increased By 162.4 (1.09%)
KSE100 41,472 Increased By 206.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,139 Increased By 77 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise on some positive earnings cues; Fed decision in focus

Reuters Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 10:23am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese shares edged higher on Tuesday, with investors taking cues from strong outlook of some companies amid a mixed earnings season, while focus was also on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Nikkei gained 0.21% to 27,646.34 by the midday break, while the broader Topix rose 0.43% to 1,937.76.

“Domestic companies so far have reported mixed results - some were strong and some were weak. So there were mixture of selloffs and buyings,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“And investors were cautions about the outcome of the FOMC, which also made the market directionless.”

The US central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.

Japan Tobacco jumped 8.54% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, after the cigarette and drink maker raised its annual profit forecast.

Panasonic Holdings climbed 6.86% despite posting an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, as the conglomerate performed better than analysts’ estimates.

Tokyo shares close higher extending US rallies

Murata Manufacturing, on the other hand, lost 2.33% after, the electric component maker cut its annual profit forecast.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, falling 3.27%.

There were 146 advancers on the Nikkei index against 73 decliners.

Also read

Toyota Motor Corp tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares rise on some positive earnings cues; Fed decision in focus

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Read more stories