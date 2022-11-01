Imran visits late journalist’s family

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that for six months he has been witnessing a revolution taking over the country; “the only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed”.

Sharing the visual of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ March in his message tweeted on Monday he said there was a sea of people along our march on the Grand Trunk Road. Meanwhile, the former prime minister visited the residence of late journalist Sadaf Naeem in the morning and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Other PTI senior leaders, including Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas and Mussrat Jamshaid Cheema were also present on this occasion and offered their condolences to the deceased family.

Sadaf, a reporter for a local TV news channel, died on Sunday in an accident involving one of the party’s containers while covering the PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march near Sadhoke. The female journalist was laid to rest after offering funeral prayers in Lahore’s Icchra area in the wee hours of Monday.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presented an Rs5 million cheque to Nimra, daughter of late Sadaf Naeem.

