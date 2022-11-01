Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 117,303 tonnes of cargo comprising 53,669 tonnes of import cargo and 63,634 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 53,669 comprised, 37,872 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,062 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 10,735 tonnes of Clinkers.

The total export of 63,634 comprised, 35,984 tonnes of containerized cargo & 27,650 tonnes of Chickpeas.

Nearly, 3071 containers comprising of 1480 containers import and 1591 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 407 of 20’s and 471 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 61 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 513 of 20’s and 371 of 40’s loaded containers while 76 of 20’s and 130 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 07 ships namely, Rudolf Schulte, SSL Brahnaputra, Jolly Palladio, Chemroad Hawk, Uranus, Diyala and MT Lahore have berth at Karachi port.

Around 07 ships namely, Deneb Leader, Sea Harvest, X-Press Anglesey, STI Maestro Osaka, Jolly Palladio and Al Shaffian have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MeratusJayawijaya’ left the Port on Monday morning.

