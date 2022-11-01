Efforts are being made to improve Customs system: collector

KARACHI: Collector for Customs Appraisement at Port Qasim Muhammad Jameel Nasir has said that efforts are being made to facilitate the business community by improving the Customs system, while the single-window system will solve many problems on its own.

Speaking at a meeting of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that he always supports the business community in solving customs problems; most of the importers and exporters are doing business honestly, but due to negligence and wrongdoing of a few people one has to be careful.

He said that the collector cannot monitor every shipment, but in case of any problem the business community can contact him directly.

He said that “it is our responsibility to work under the rules and regulations; we are not policymakers, but if KATI submits its suggestions to the Ministry of Commerce, we will fully support it”.

He said our job is to provide facilities for trade, even the modern and developed countries of the world cannot solve 100 percent of the problems, but we try our best to solve them immediately.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the detention charges and the illegal profits of the shipping companies have increased the problems and affected importers and exporters, massively.

Shipping companies have increased the demurrage and detention charges to $125 per day, causing customs and other problems.

He said that the research and development department in KATI is very active; we are preparing various proposals which will be presented to the Ministry of Commerce, to solve most of the problems that arise between Customs and the business community. He said that banks are facing difficulty in understanding PSW, which we have pointed out. The system of customs clearance is very active.

However, if the luxury item has been allowed by the government, preference should be given to choosing the “Remittance not involved” option so that the valuable foreign exchange can be saved.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the role of KATI is very important in national economy; the majority of taxpayers in Pakistan belong to KATI.

Former President and Standing Committee Chairman Masood Naqi said that the customs system is very effective, but there are problems in PSW, 84 and 85. He said that according to the rules and regulations, long time is wasted in solving some problems which are not violations. He said that there is a possibility of a decrease in imports and exports this year, if the customs issues are resolved quickly, trade can be promoted.

Senior Vice President KATI Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, Former Presidents Masood Naqi and Ehteshamuddin, Additional Collectors Customs Port Qasim, Muhammad Haris Ansari, Haroon Waqar Malik and other officials and members were also present on this occasion.

