LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 31, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06386 3.06686 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.76771 3.58557 3.76771 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.43957 4.35843 4.43957 0.13225
Libor 6 Month 4.93086 4.87500 4.93186 0.20100
Libor 1 Year 5.36900 5.47557 5.47557 0.34975
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
