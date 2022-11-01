KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 31, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.00 227.00 DKK 29.81 29.91
SAUDIA RIYAL 61.40 62.00 NOK 21.74 21.84
UAE DIRHAM 63.00 63.63 SEK 20.52 20.62
EURO 228.00 230.30 AUD $ 146.00 148.00
UK POUND 264.00 266.60 CAD $ 166.00 168.00
JAPANIYEN 1.51410 1.53410 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.75
CHF 225.69 226.69 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
