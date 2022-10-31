AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Monday when terrorists opened fire on security forces near Balochistan's Shahrig area, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was underway in the general area near Kaman Pass on Sunday to clear a terrorist hideout.

"Security forces were heli-dropped near the suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

"However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces," ISPR said, adding that resultantly, Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser were martyred.

Four terrorists were also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire while a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, was recovered, ISPR said.

"The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area," the press release added.

ISPR

