AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Oct 31, 2022
European shares dip as commodity stocks weigh ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 03:25pm
European shares edged lower on Monday, led by declines in mining and energy stocks, while market participants awaited a key euro zone inflation print that will likely show prices scaling record highs in October.

The STOXX 600 index had slipped 0.1% by 0925 GMT after closing higher on Friday, with miners down 0.1% while energy stocks fell 0.2%.

Prices of crude oil and industrial metals took a beating after China posted weaker-than-expected factory activity data and as concerns grew its widening COVID-19 curbs would hurt demand.

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is seen hitting a record 10.2% in October, in what will likely make for yet another uncomfortable reading for the European Central Bank (ECB), which is targeting a 2% price growth.

The sharp rise seen in last week’s inflation numbers from Germany will likely manifest itself in the final euro zone reading, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“This is the nightmare scenario for the ECB, as the pressure to hike further will only increase at the same time as the economy continues to slow,” Hewson said.

The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% last week and promised more tightening in the months to come even if it pushes the bloc into recession.

The STOXX 600 was headed for its first monthly gain in three, rising 5.7% so far in October on the back of a better-than-expected reporting season and hopes that the US Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points this week, but markets remain hopeful that the central bank will deliver a smaller 50-bp increase in December.

European stocks, pound up awaiting new British PM

Separately, data showed the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) balance sheet shrank by nearly 8% in September, as plunging valuations on its stock and bond investments and the high value of the Swiss franc reduced the value of its foreign investments.

Among individual stocks, Credit Suisse rose 2.5% as it unveiled details of its plan to raise 4 billion francs ($4.01 billion) from investors.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) jumped 4.4% after the German dialysis provider on Sunday reported third-quarter earnings above market expectations.

FTSE 100 index Europe’s stock markets

