Ireland win toss, bowl against Australia at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 01:45pm
Photo: AFP
BRISBANE: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in their Group 1 Twenty20 World Cup match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Australia and Ireland are battling for a semi-final place from a wide open group that also contains New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan who all play at the same ground on Tuesday.

Defending champions Australia will go into the match as favourites despite their slow start to the tournament, but will be wary of giant-killers Ireland, who secured a shock win over England in a rain-affected match last week.

The bouncy Gabba wicket should suit Australia’s pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with their only change from the team that beat Sri Lanka in Perth seeing Adam Zampa back in for fellow spinner Ashton Agar.

South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

Ireland kept faith with the team that stunned England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

