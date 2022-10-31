AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Finch hits form with 63 as Australia make 179-5 against Ireland

AFP Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 03:32pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRISBANE: Aaron Finch stormed back to form with 63 as Australia made 179-5 against Ireland in their crucial Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Finch hit his runs off just 44 deliveries to answer a growing number of critics who have called for the Australian captain to be dropped after a poor run of form.

Finch stayed patient as Australia lost their first three wickets to some tight bowling.

He then took advantage as the Irish attack began to falter under the pressure of an onslaught from Finch and Marcus Stoinis, who blasted 35 off 25 balls.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Ireland restricted the home side to eight runs off the first two overs.

On the first ball of the third over David Warner shovelled a Barry McCarthy ball round the corner to short fine leg, where Mark Adair took a comfortable catch.

Finch looked scratchy at the beginning of his innings but signalled his intent with a huge six over deep midwicket in the fifth over.

South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

He was joined by Mitchell Marsh, who hit two sixes on his way to 28 from 22 balls before getting a thick edge off McCarthy to wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker to leave Australia 60-2 in the ninth over.

Opening bowler Joshua Little then enticed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to chase a wide ball, giving Tucker his second catch and Australia were 84-3 after 11 overs.

Finch kept scoring steadily, reaching his 50 with a six off Adair in an over that went for 26 runs before eventually falling, caught at deep midwicket by Adair off the bowling of McCarthy.

Also read

australia Aaron Finch Ireland Brisbane T20 World Cup Andy Balbirnie

Comments

1000 characters

Finch hits form with 63 as Australia make 179-5 against Ireland

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

OPEC+ can be trusted to balance markets, UAE minister says

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Read more stories