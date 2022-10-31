AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.6%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.78%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.53%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
MLCF 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 110.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.95%)
UNITY 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 24.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,008 Increased By 105.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 41,374 Increased By 234.1 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,118 Increased By 76.5 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for seventh monthly loss; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 12:11pm
Follow us

Gold prices were flat on Monday and headed for a seventh straight monthly loss, pressured by oversized US interest rates, while cautious investors eyed the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meet for guidance on its future stance.

Spot gold was flat at $1,643.13 per ounce, as of 0457 GMT, and down about 1% for the month. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,646.90.

“Market participants will be seeking clues to reinforce recent speculation of a downshifting in Fed rate hikes after November,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, adding gold could see renewed traction on “louder concerns on growth risks or greater emphasis on data-dependent stance.”

Although upside could still seem limited, given that rates will remain at elevated levels for longer, Yeap said. Data on Friday showed that US consumer spending rose more than expected in September, while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble paring expectations of a Fed slowdown.

The dollar index held firm, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields was above the 4% threshold.

The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March and is widely expected to deliver a fourth straight 75 basis-point increase at Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

While gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, US rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% to 922.59 tonnes on Friday, its lowest level since March 2020.

Gold knocked by dollar’s rebound

Spot gold may bounce into $1,653-$1,661 per ounce, having found a support around $1,639, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $19.16 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.7% to $938.47, but was headed for its biggest monthly gain since February 2021.

Palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,921.17, but lost about 11% in October, its biggest monthly drop in five.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion US interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for seventh monthly loss; Fed meeting in focus

Intra-day update: Rupee posts significant gain against US dollar

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Metatech Health to raise over Rs400mn through right issue

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Read more stories