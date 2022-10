HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Monday, extending recent losses, as investors await a key policy meeting of the Federal Reserve later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 32.37 points, to 14,830.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.79 percent, or 22.92 points, to 2,893.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also dropped 0.79 percent, or 14.87 points, to 1,864.33.