'Revolution' taking over country, says Imran as party resumes march

Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he is seeing a revolution taking over Pakistan, asking whether "it will be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?"

The former PM tweeted a picture of a "sea of people along our March on the GT Road," on the morning of the fourth day of PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march.

On Sunday, the party chairman had announced to cancel the march after a female reporter died after an accident near Punjab’s Sadhoke.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today,” Imran said, extending condolences to the family of the reporter.

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar said in a tweet that the march would now commence from Kamoke on Monday.

Convoys from Karachi leave for Toll Plaza

The convoys from Karachi left for Toll Plaza to join the protest in Islamabad.

"Convoys from different districts of PTI will gather at Toll Plaza, PTI leader Raja Azher's convoy also left for Toll Plaza from Insaf House Karachi," the official handle of PTI Karachi tweeted.

PTI chief kicks off day 4 of march

The PTI resumed its march after the party chairman arrived on the container.

Imran visits Sadaf Naeem's residence

Imran arrived at Sadaf's residence to condole the family of the deceased reporter.

Convoys from Karachi, KPK to leave for Islamabad today

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that the convoy from Karachi will leave for Islamabad via Hyderabad and Sukkur today, while the convoy from Pakhtunkhwa will leave Bada.

He further said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the march will reach Gujranwala today.