'Handful of people' played with country's future, says Imran as PTI's march enters fourth day

Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that a "handful of people” played with the future of the country, alleging that “decisions were taken behind closed doors to impose thieves over Pakistan”. In an address to supporters in Gujranwala’s Eminabad on the fourth day of his party's long march, he said: “I have won eight elections," adding that the nation has rejected the "mafia and thieves."

He said that the nation has rejected the current government and its “handlers."

“This boot polisher Shehbaz Sharif, his corruption of Rs16 billion was caught by the Federal Investigation Agency. Another case of Rs8bn was registered by the National Accountability Bureau against him.

“But the powerful sectors helped a criminal and prevented him from being punished,” Imran said.

Earlier on Monday, Imran said that was seeing a revolution taking over Pakistan, and asked whether "it will be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?

The former PM tweeted a picture of a "sea of people along our March on the GT Road," on the morning of the fourth day of PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march.

On Sunday, the party chairman had announced to cancel the march after a female reporter died after an accident near Punjab’s Sadhoke.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today,” Imran said, extending condolences to the family of the reporter.

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

Imran to file Rs10bn defamation suit against CEC Sikandar Sultan

Addressing his supporters, the PTI chairman announced his decision to file a defamation suit of Rs10 billion against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The former PM said that the ECP’s decisions against him in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases were given on the instructions of the “imported government".

“Sikandar Sultan, I will take you to court so that in the future, you do not destroy anyone’s reputation on someone else’s instructions,” Imran said.

Convoys from Karachi leave for Toll Plaza

The convoys from Karachi left for Toll Plaza to join the protest in Islamabad.

"Convoys from different districts of PTI will gather at Toll Plaza, PTI leader Raja Azher's convoy also left for Toll Plaza from Insaf House Karachi," the official handle of PTI Karachi tweeted.

PTI chief kicks off day 4 of march

The PTI resumed its march after the party chairman arrived on the container.

Imran visits Sadaf Naeem's residence

Imran arrived at Sadaf's residence to condole the family of the deceased reporter.

Convoys from Karachi, KPK to leave for Islamabad today

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that the convoy from Karachi will leave for Islamabad via Hyderabad and Sukkur today, while the convoy from Pakhtunkhwa will leave Bada.

He further said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the march will reach Gujranwala today.