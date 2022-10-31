AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
Australian shares rise on financials boost ahead of central bank decision

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 10:46am
Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.2% at 6,864.4 points, as of 0017 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.9% lower on Friday.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday with all major US indexes up 2.5% or more on encouraging economic data ahead of the two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve this week.

A Reuters poll found that respondents expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by a modest 25 basis points for the second meeting in a row on Tuesday.

The central bank tempered the pace of hiking in its last meeting to support economic growth. Financials jumped as much as 1.3% with Australia’s “Big Four” banks up between 0.8% and 1.7%.

The country’s No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed the most with a 1.7% jump.

Tech stocks added most among sub-indexes, with a surge of nearly 4%, their biggest intraday pct jump since Oct. 18.

Among individual stocks, Australia-listed Nitro Software rose 19.7% as the company said it intends to recommend the nearly A$500 million takeover offer by Canada’s Alludo after it rejected a A$1.80 per share bid from Potentia Capital Management.

Coronado Global Resources was the biggest gainer in the benchmark index, rising as much as 9.1%, after it reported annual group revenue more than doubling to $2.85 billion year-to-date.

Australian shares snap 4 days of gains on China demand worries

Bucking the positive mood, mining, energy and gold stocks traded in the red following a slump in commodity prices. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 11,213.05 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its annual stress test on the banking sector showed banks were “well-placed” to overcome stagflation.

