AGL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.06%)
ANL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.6%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 80.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.69%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
TPL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TREET 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.75%)
UNITY 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22.7 (0.56%)
BR30 14,998 Increased By 96.2 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,363 Increased By 222.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,110 Increased By 69.2 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil declines over $1 on China COVID curbs, weak factory activity data

Reuters Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 12:34pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell over $1 on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.10, or 1.2%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0710 GMT, after slipping 1.2% on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $86.83 a barrel, down $1.07, or 1.2%, after settling down 1.3% on Friday. Brent and WTI, however, are on track for their first monthly gains since May, up 7.7% and 9.3% respectively, so far.

“The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data contracting adds to the post-China congress party blues for oil markets. It is not difficult to draw a straight line from weaker PMIs to China’s COVID-zero policy,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

“So long as COVID-zero remains entrenched, it will continue to thwart oil bulls.”

Factory activity in China, the world’s largest crude importer, fell unexpectedly in October, an official survey showed on Monday, weighed down by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions that hit production.

Chinese cities are doubling down on Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand. Strict COVID-19 curbs in China have dampened economic and business activity, curtailing oil demand.

China’s crude oil imports for the first three quarters of the year fell 4.3% from the same period a year earlier - the first annual decline for this period since at least 2014 - as Beijing’s drastic COVID-19 curbs hit fuel consumption hard.

A further risk to oil demand comes from Europe, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li, as the continent “is likely to enter a recession this winter,” he said.

The euro zone is likely entering a recession with its October business activity contracting at the fastest in nearly two years, according to a S&P Global survey, as rising costs of living keeps consumers cautious and saps demand.

European Central Bank policymakers are also standing behind plans to keep raising interest rates, even if it pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment.

US oil may drop into $85.67 to $86.38 range

Meanwhile, some of the largest US oil producers on Friday signalled that productivity and volume gains in the Permian Basin - the nation’s top shale field - are slowing.

The warnings came just as US oil exports rose to a record last week, partly pushing WTI prices up 3.4%. Brent rose 2.4% last week, notching its second consecutive weekly gain.

In an outlook to be released on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to stick to a view of oil demand rising for another decade, despite increasing use of renewable energy and electric cars, two OPEC sources said.

Also read

Exxon Mobil Corp Oil prices Chevron Corp US West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil declines over $1 on China COVID curbs, weak factory activity data

Intra-day update: Rupee posts significant gain against US dollar

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Metatech Health to raise over Rs400mn through right issue

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Read more stories