Futures spread down 1400bps

Recorder Review Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1400bps to 10.86 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 277.2 percent to 188.84 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 50.07 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 197.6 percent to Rs 7.28 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 2.45 billion.

