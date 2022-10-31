CM lays foundation stone of CBD Punjab Boulevard

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab Boulevard and the remodeling of Kalma Chowk underpass on Sunday.

The CBD Punjab Boulevard is a project of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as the Central Business District (CBD Punjab). The ceremony was also attended by CEO of PCBDDA Imran Amin, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), Directorate Heads of PCBDDA and staff members of the National Logistic Cell (NLC).

The CBD Punjab Boulevard is a project worth Rs 4.2 billion which will be completed in 180 days. The 365-meter-long boulevard will provide a signal-free approach from Barkat Market to Jail Road and Ali Zaib Road and will give a hassle-free entry and exit to Pakistan’s first business district. The CBD Punjab Boulevard is expected to facilitate more than 250,000 vehicles daily.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said: “We are stabilizing Punjab as a developed economic welfare province. Public relief and well-being are our utmost priority. The PCBDDA has secured a prominent spot in the development of Punjab. That is the reason that we have expanded the jurisdiction of the authority to all over Punjab.” He added that the Punjab government was extending the working scope of public relief to all over the province and has ensured complete support for the projects of public interest.

Imran Amin said that they have achieved another milestone by laying the foundation stones for both the projects. He said the CBD Punjab Boulevard is another feather in their cap.

