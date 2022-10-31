AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
It is ‘slow march’, says Kundi

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:53am
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the long march launched by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan is “actually a slow march.”

Addressing a presser on Sunday, Kundi said that the march aimed at creating unrest and instability in the country.

“India is praising Imran Khan over this long march — this clearly shows the real agenda behind this march,” he said.

He said Khan is using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in his plan to create unrest in the country.

