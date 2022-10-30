India win toss, bat against South Africa at T20 World Cup

PERTH: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in Perth on Sunday in a battle of unbeaten sides bidding for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup.

India made one change from their win against the Netherlands with Deepak Hooda coming in for Axar Patel in the second match of a double-header at the Perth stadium.

India edged out Pakistan in their opening match and a third win would boost their hopes of sealing one of the two final-four places in Group 2.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, are a point behind table-toppers India and Bangladesh after a washout against Zimbabwe and a thumping victory over Bangladesh.

The Proteas selected an extra pace bowler in Lungi Ngidi on a pacy and bouncy pitch, which earlier witnessed Pakistan restrict the Netherlands to 91-9 and win by six wickets.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi misses out for South Africa, who have never won a cricket World Cup.

Pakistan hammer Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

