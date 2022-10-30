AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Haier Home is a healthy home

Sponsored Content Published 30 Oct, 2022 04:09pm
Haier inspires a healthy lifestyle while building a healthier world for its consumers through its smart appliances.

The month of October is celebrated globally with a special focus on Breast Cancer Awareness as an annual reminder that a healthy lifestyle lowers the risks of life-threatening diseases.

Therefore, Haier’s smart home appliances have not only provided people with innovative conveniences but have also given them a chance to enjoy a healthy life, full of wellness and quality.

Haier Refrigerator: Haier Real Freshness Expert lets you enjoy fresh and hygienic food every time. Its advanced T-ABT sterilization technology effectively kills 99.99% of bacteria and keeps your fruits and vegetables 2 times fresher than other refrigerators.

Haier AC Inverter: People often look for an environment that provides them with maximum freshness and is hygienic, which is why Haier’s Ac Inverters serve the best purpose that ensuring a healthy and germ-free environment for families.

Haier Inverter ACs come with a self-cleaning feature that saves you time and keeps you healthy with its best purification technology, which kills bacteria and gives you pure air to breathe all day long. Our Puri Inverter is equipped with advanced super IFD filters which remove all kinds of airborne pollutants and allergens, with an efficiency of up to 99.99% so you can experience comfortable air conditioning.

Haier ACs are also equipped with R-32 gas, which is environmentally and ozone-friendly, which significantly minimizes the harmful impacts of global warming for our upcoming generations.

Haier Air Fryer: Keeping you healthy through smart products is our priority, therefore, Haier introduced its Air Fryer, which allows you to enjoy scrumptious and healthy recipes, guilt-free. With Air Fryer, you can make food with 80% less oil, and you can enjoy all your cravings in a healthy manner.

Every single day, we make it possible for you to enjoy and live a healthy life. Through our smart yet healthy home appliances, we take care of your food, laundry, and everything else in the house, because we know how to give you comfort while keeping you fit and healthy no matter what.

So, what are you waiting for? Gift a safe and healthy environment to your loved ones and shop Haier’s safe home appliances, because ‘Haier Home is A Healthy Home’.

