Vote-count underway as polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-election

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 05:15pm
The counting of votes started in the by-election for the National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurram in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) after the end of polling time, APP reported.

Polling for the by-elections began at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break.

According to details, the election campaign for by-polls concluded at midnight last night. A total of 16 candidates are in the run for the National Assembly seat.

Kurram NA-45 bypoll today: IK among 16 candidates

The spokesman of the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Saturday that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were put in the category of sensitive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah said that preparations had been completed for by-elections in NA-45, and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty.

The DPO urged the political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed the Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for the NA-45 Kurram by-poll so that the voters could cast their votes without fear and risk.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan among 16 candidates including Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) that are contesting the election from NA-45 Kurram while independent candidates are also included in the contestants.

NA-45 Kurram was one of the four National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where polling for the by-elections was scheduled to be held on Oct 16 but the ECP postponed it and fixed it for Oct 30.

In the other three constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, and NA-31 Peshawar, former Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan had emerged victorious.

