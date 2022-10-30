AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands win toss, bat against Pakistan in must-win match

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2022 12:01pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams looked to stay alive at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

The Dutch are searching for their first points after they went down to Bangladesh and then table-toppers India in a wide open Group 2.

Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe return to the team.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are also without a point after two defeats and made one change from the side that were shocked by Zimbabwe at the same venue with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali.

Shanto cracks maiden T20 50 as Bangladesh make 150-7 against Zimbabwe

The Asian giants need to win their last three matches and hope other results go their way if they are reach the semi-finals, as they did a year ago in the United Arab Emirates.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Also read

India Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Rizwan T20 World Cup Perth Netherlands VS PAKISTAN

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands win toss, bat against Pakistan in must-win match

Day 3: PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to resume from Muridke today

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

‘Lot of progress’ in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Polling underway for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Read more stories