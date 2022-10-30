PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 13-member committee to maintain law and order during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

According to some media reports the committee would also hold talks with the PTI; however, an official who confirmed formation of the committee stated that any kind of talks is not the mandate of the committee.

He added that the first meeting of the committee would be held on Monday under the convener-ship of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah. Initially, the committee comprised of nine members but later on four more members would be added to it.

The committee includes Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and others.

The media reported the premier as stating that all talks regarding the long march will be held through the committee, adding that we are political people and ready for talks; our doors are always open for negotiations but no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

