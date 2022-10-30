AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Imran Khan says ready to face any forum on Arshad Sharif case

NNI Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said he was ready to face any forum to answer the questions regarding killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif fleeing for his life from Pakistan.

Khan’s unexpected response came to quell the accusatory noise, which has been growing louder and louder since he claimed it was he who had advised the investigative journalist to leave Pakistan. “Sometimes, in extraordinary battles, overambitious pawns take actions far above their rank,” Khan said while talking to an English daily on PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s press conference.

To a question, he said PTI’s long march would be peaceful. “When our march reaches Islamabad the number will be revealed to the world.”

Khan said it was important for the world to know that Pakistan was not a “banana republic.” The former prime minister said the handlers of the regime change would not let any change take place in their own institution.

