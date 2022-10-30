AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures drop

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 3% on Friday on record output and forecasts for mild weather and low heating demand through mid November, that should allow utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual for at least a few more weeks.

That price decline came despite the return to service from maintenance of Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland, which will boost US demand for gas for exports.

The market was still waiting for the return of Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas.

Freeport has said it expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were both waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 1.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for December delivery fell 18 cents, or 3.1%, from where the December contract closed on Thursday to $5.695 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT).

That put the front-month up about 10% for the day and on track for its highest close since Oct. 18 since the December contract was trading much higher than where the now expired November contract settled. That would be the front-month’s biggest daily percentage gain since mid September.

US natural gas LNG export LNG’s plant

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures drop

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories