Phillips hits 104 as New Zealand make 167-7 against Sri Lanka

AFP Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 03:27pm
SYDNEY: Glenn Phillips smashed a top-class 104 to rescue New Zealand after they slumped to 15-3 against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup group game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, helping his team reach 167-7.

The Black Caps had a horror start after opting to bat with their top order blown away, losing Finn Allen, Doug Conway and Kane Williamson for 15 runs.

They crawled to 54-3 after 10 overs before Phillips let loose, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 64-ball knock.

It was the second century of the tournament, after South African Rilee Rossouw’s 109 against Bangladesh, and only the 11th in T20 World Cup history.

Plenty is on the line with Group One wide open after both matches in Melbourne on Friday – Australia v England and Afghanistan v Ireland – were washed out.

Whoever wins in Sydney will top the group and assume pole position to make the semi-finals with two games left.

New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka began with the spin of Maheesh Theekshana after losing the toss, and it immediately paid dividends.

Young opener Finn Allen took apart Australia’s hallowed pace attack in their opening game during a 16-ball 42, but he managed just three balls and one run this time, confounded by an inswinger in the opening over.

Doug Conway, who smashed an unbeaten 92 against Australia, fared little better. Spinner Dhananjaya de Silva joined the attack and Conway was bowled, also for one, deceived by the flight.

It left New Zealand on 11-2 after three overs and things got worse when skipper Williamson (8) got an outside edge off pace bowler Kasun Rajitha in the next over and was caught behind.

Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, returning to the side after fracturing his hand this month, crawled to 54-3 at the halfway point, managing only five boundaries.

But Phillips then flicked a switch and began swinging the bat, reaching his seventh T20 50 with sloppy fielding aiding him, dropped by Pathum Nissanka on 12 and again on 45 by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

An 84-run stand with Mitchell ended when his partner was bowled for 22 by Wanindu Hasaranga. Mitchell Santner was alongside him when he brought up only his second T20 100 in the 19th over.

He was out in the final over, caught by Shanaka off Lahiru Kumara going for another big hit.

