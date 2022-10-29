We stand with our army, says Imran as PTI’s long march enters third day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march, heading towards Islamabad, entered the third day on Sunday with Imran Khan telling his supporters that his party stands with the Army and wants the institution “to be strong”, Aaj News reported.

Addressing participants of the march, Imran said: “We need a strong army. My criticism is not [intended] to harm them. The Indian media is happy that the army and I are facing off.

“We are with our military but our criticism is constructive.”

In his address, the former premier also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that “I don’t talk to boot polishers.”

“Shehbaz Sharif, you gave a statement that I sent a message to you that we should sit together and decide about the army chief … look Shehbaz Sharif, listen to me, I don’t talk to boot polishers,” Imran said.

PTI long march moves towards Sadhoke

The PTI has announced that its march is on the way to Sadhoke. The town is around 18 kilometres away from Muridke.

CM Punjab says backdoor negotiations underway during long march

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi said in a Twitter post that “backdoor negotiations” are currently underway.

Elahi said backdoor talks always take place during long marches, adding: “God willing, Imran Khan will be successful.”

Not for politics or personal gain, says Imran as he presses on with ‘long march’

Rana Sana claims PTI planning to spread violence

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is planning to spread chaos and anarchy in the capital in the name of the long march.

The minister made these remarks during a press conference in Islamabad, sharing an audio clip, purportedly of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, as evidence of his claim.

‘Imran’s remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India’

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran’s remarks against DG ISI were being celebrated by India.

Showing video clips where Indian news channels highlighted Imran’s threats to DG ISI, she termed Imran “Modi’s campaigner in Pakistan.”

Imran asks CJP to take action against Swati’s ‘custodial torture’

Addressing the supporters, Imran called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the alleged custodial torture of PTI leaders as well as Senator Azam Swati.

“Today, chief justice, I am asking you to take action and listen to Azam Swati’s appeal. Show that we are a society of humans and not animals,” the former PM said.

Elections to be held on time: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that elections will be held at the constitutional time and there is “no possibility of the negotiations that PTI is making noise about”.

“Let Imran Khan play at this. At present Indian media is giving him full attention and air time, enjoy it.”

PTI to resume march from Lahore’s Shahdara to Kamoke

In a tweet, the official handle of PTI said that the march will shortly resume from Lahore’s Shahdara to Kamoke in Gujranwala.

News of govt’s invitation for talks false, says Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has dismissed news of government’s invitation for talks with the party. He said that the news of the formation of a frivolous committee is only to engage the Azadi March.

“These tricks will not work, give the election date,” he said.

Imran terminates Faisal Vawda’s membership from party

Meanwhile, PTI chief has terminated Faisal Vawda’s membership from the party after Vawda failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued to him following a press conference. In the presser, he had claimed that the PTI’s upcoming long march to Islamabad would be a “bloody” one with “bodies falling” and the deaths of innocent people.

‘Movement aims to empower people’

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and wrote that the movement aims to empower the people and “take decision-making out of closed rooms”.

Fawad said that it includes people who want to “change the system for the next generation”.

“And it will change it under the leadership of Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

Hotels barred from providing accommodation to march participants

Islamabad police has barred hotels and guest houses in the capital from providing accommodation to the participants of the long march.

It said hotels and guest houses will be checked on a daily basis, adding that non-compliers will face strict action.