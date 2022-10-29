No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not extend the late date for filing of income tax returns beyond the deadline of October 31, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR Friday conveyed to the field formations that the late date for filing of income tax returns is October 31, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Friday, since it has been decided that no further extension would be granted in the last date of filing of income tax returns, the relevant field offices of all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices, Regional Tax Offices and Corporate Tax Offices would remain open and observe extended working hours till 12 midnight on October 31, to facilitate the taxpayers in the submission of income tax returns.

The FBR has further directed that all chief commissioners should ensure that all applications for extension of filing of returns received within the prescribed time limit may be processed promptly to facilitate the taxpayers. It is reiterated that since last date of filing of income tax returns is October 31, all out efforts must be made to ensure submission of maximum returns to achieve the already assigned targets in this regard.

