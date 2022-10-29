Governor approves four bills

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday gave assent to four bills which have become Acts and come into force immediately.

The bills - The Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022 have been assented in the public interest, recognizing the privilege of the assembly, despite not adopting a proper route by the Punjab Assembly and not making the reform proposals a part of these laws.

The governor said in a statement that stability in the country and adherence to the constitution and law is a priority.

