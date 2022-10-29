KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Shahtaj Textile Ltd 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 21-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 29-10-2022 Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd 28-10-2022 29-10-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 28-10-2022 29-10-2022 Data Agro Ltd 22-10-2022 30-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 S.S.Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2022 30-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022 Tri-Star Power Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 First Tri-Star Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Image Pakistan Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2022 01-11-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Insurance Ltd 31-10-2022 01-11-2022 35% (i) (B) 27-10-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 31-10-2022 02-11-2022 20% (ii) 27-10-2022 K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5 (KELSC5) 24-10-2022 03-11-2022 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd # 27-10-2022 03-11-2022 03-11-2022 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 500% (iii) 28-10-2022 Shell Pakistan Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 30% (i) 28-10-2022 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 100% (ii) 28-10-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 100% (iii) 28-10-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 20% (iii) 31-10-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 40% (i) 31-10-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 850% (iii) 31-10-2022 United Bank Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 40% (iii) 31-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 03-11-2022 05-11-2022 20% (ii) 01-11-2022 Dolmen City REIT 04-11-2022 06-11-2022 4.3% (F) 02-11-2022 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 04-11-2022 07-11-2022 60% (iii) 02-11-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd * 05-11-2022 07-11-2022 AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% (B) 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 Bata Pakistan Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 1800% (i) 03-11-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 07-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (iii) 03-11-2022 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 08-11-2022 09-11-2022 50% (i) 04-11-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 17.5% (i) 04-11-2022 Habib Bank Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (iii) 04-11-2022 Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022 Saif Power Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 15% (ii) 04-11-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 31.80% (iii) 04-11-2022 Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022 PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER TERMINAL 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 76% (iii) 07-11-2022 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 09-11-2022 11-11-2022 10% (i) 07-11-2022 Faysal Bank Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 55% (ii) 08-11-2022 Hum Network Ltd 10-11-2022 11-11-2022 20% (B) 08-11-2022 Indus Motor Company Ltd 10-11-2022 14-11-2022 82% (i) 08-11-2022 Awwal Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 2.20% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 KASB Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 Pak Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.0% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 Prudential Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.70% (F) 31-10-2022 Matco Foods Ltd 11-11-2022 15-11-2022 5% (i) 09-11-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Karam Ceramics Ltd 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Bawany Air Products Ltd 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 22-11-2022 28-11-2022 28-11-2022 Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022 Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani

Chemicals Industries Ltd due to Merger of G3 Technologies Ltd *

