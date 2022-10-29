AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shahtaj Textile Ltd            19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)       17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd         21-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          22-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                           29-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                      22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)        20-10-2022     27-10-2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd      28-10-2022    29-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
 Pakistan Ltd.                 28-10-2022    29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                  22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd              24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)        20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                 22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           31-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba        24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd       24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd      27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd       25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd              31-10-2022    01-11-2022     35% (i) (B)    27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                31-10-2022    02-11-2022     20% (ii)       27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5)                       24-10-2022    03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #          27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                   03-11-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                    01-11-2022    03-11-2022     500% (iii)     28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd             01-11-2022    03-11-2022     30% (i)        28-10-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.      01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (ii)      28-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd          01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (iii)     28-10-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                02-11-2022    04-11-2022     20% (iii)      31-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (i)        31-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd            02-11-2022    04-11-2022     850% (iii)     31-10-2022
United Bank Ltd                02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (iii)      31-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               03-11-2022    05-11-2022     20% (ii)       01-11-2022
Dolmen City REIT               04-11-2022    06-11-2022     4.3% (F)       02-11-2022
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                04-11-2022    07-11-2022     60% (iii)      02-11-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd *          05-11-2022    07-11-2022
AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST            26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% (B)        24-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd              07-11-2022    09-11-2022     1800% (i)      03-11-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                   07-11-2022    09-11-2022     50% (iii)      03-11-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd     08-11-2022    09-11-2022     50% (i)        04-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    08-11-2022    10-11-2022     17.5% (i)      04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                 08-11-2022    10-11-2022     15% (iii)      04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #               08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                   10-11-2022
Saif Power Ltd                 08-11-2022    10-11-2022     15% (ii)       04-11-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Ltd                            08-11-2022    10-11-2022     31.80% (iii)   04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #               08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                   10-11-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       09-11-2022    11-11-2022     10% (i)        07-11-2022
PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER
TERMINAL                       09-11-2022    11-11-2022     76% (iii)      07-11-2022
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Ltd                            09-11-2022    11-11-2022     10% (i)        07-11-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                10-11-2022    11-11-2022     55% (ii)       08-11-2022
Hum Network Ltd                10-11-2022    11-11-2022     20% (B)        08-11-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd        10-11-2022    14-11-2022     82% (i)        08-11-2022
Awwal Modaraba                 02-11-2022    15-11-2022     2.20% (F)      31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                  02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1% (F)         31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Pak Modarba 1st                02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.0% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st         02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.70% (F)      31-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                11-11-2022    15-11-2022     5% (i)         09-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)        11-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd          18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                           26-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd              18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                           25-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Ltd             19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                           26-11-2022
Bawany Air Products Ltd        21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                           28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #             22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                   28-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st             11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                           22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd          20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)       16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani

Chemicals Industries Ltd due to Merger of G3 Technologies Ltd *

