AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.49%)
GGGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.08%)
TPL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.62%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -41.3 (-1%)
BR30 15,123 Decreased By -163.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,125 Decreased By -165.4 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caixabank’s Q3 net profit rises 19% on lending and insurance

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 11:47am
Follow us

MADRID: Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said that its net profit in the third quarter rose 18.8% against a year ago thanks to an increase in lending income, fees and higher earnings from its insurance business.

The country’s biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit of 884 million euros ($882.50 million) in the July to September period.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 810 million euros.

Caixabank’s net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 6.2% year-on-year to 1.687 billion euros in the third quarter, boosted by higher interest rates.

Caixabank proposes sector-wide freeze in variable mortgage costs, source says

That also beat the analysts’ forecasts of 1.65 billion euros.

Over the first nine months of the year, however, lending income was down 0.4% compared to the same period a year ago.

Comments

1000 characters

Caixabank’s Q3 net profit rises 19% on lending and insurance

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Read more stories