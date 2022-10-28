AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
Brent oil may edge up to $97.62

Brent oil may edge up to $97.62 per barrel, driven by a wave c. The market looks cautiously bullish, after the wave...
Published 28 Oct, 2022 11:40am
Brent oil may edge up to $97.62 per barrel, driven by a wave c.

The market looks cautiously bullish, after the wave c narrowly missed its target of $97.62.

This wave could either end around $97.62 or extend a lot towards $101.33.

The most pressing concern is how the wave c fulfils its target, as it has travelled close to the target.

This wave consists of five smaller waves, with an extended wave i.

The wave iv is unfolding, which may end around a support of $96.20, to be then reversed by the final wave v.

Based on this wave count, oil could hardly rise above $97.62.

An alternative wave count presents a rather bearish scenario that the wave 5 peaked at the Thursday high of $97.27. Oil is retracing towards $94.62-$95.33 range.

A break below $96.20 may confirm this target zone.

Brent oil may retrace towards $94.54-$94.89 range

On the daily chart, oil managed to hover above an ascending trendline.

It seems to be rising towards the resistance at $99.51.

The disappointing part is the rise is short of a strong momentum.

The indication is that there might be a fall towards the trendline again.

Brent crude oil rates

